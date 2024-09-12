Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for August 19, 2024

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for August 19-23, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$645,000
|Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 138
|3215 Peyton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27
|1101 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$278,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5016 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 27
|2056 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,086,293
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1144 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$392,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|19 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$825,158
|Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15
|526 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 1
|2256 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,310
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1180 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$455,000
|Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130
|264 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,790,000
|3383 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000
|Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122
|371 9th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$668,289
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2007 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91
|127 Deejay Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,493,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5042 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,596,124
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5048 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Heath Pl @franklin Pb 9 Pg 112
|1532 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$792,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60
|1726 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,930,300
|3309 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$375,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71
|1101 Downs Blvd #279
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000
|Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 112
|3043 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,746,063
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1925 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$624,495
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4025 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$526,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1830 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,350,000
|Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72
|713 Glass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1425 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$749,900
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|1001 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,319,900
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7200 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10
|200 Eiderdown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55
|9034 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,309,500
|Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 104
|2108 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$790,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125
|1024 Market St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,025,000
|Riverview Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 26
|618 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66
|311 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000
|Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 61
|3042 Blossom Trail Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,358,360
|Harpeth Ind Park
|1108 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81
|808 Dartmoor Ln
|Franklin
|37064
