Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for August 19, 2024

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for August 19-23, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $645,000 Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 138 3215 Peyton Ct Franklin 37064 $639,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27 1101 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $278,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5016 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $670,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 27 2056 Belmont Cir Franklin 37069 $1,086,293 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1144 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $392,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 19 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37069 $825,158 Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15 526 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $690,000 Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 1 2256 Isaac Ln Franklin 37064 $1,225,310 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1180 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $455,000 Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130 264 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $1,790,000 3383 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $340,000 Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122 371 9th Ave N Franklin 37064 $668,289 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2007 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91 127 Deejay Dr Franklin 37064 $1,493,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5042 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,596,124 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5048 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $760,000 Heath Pl @franklin Pb 9 Pg 112 1532 Kinnard Dr Franklin 37064 $792,500 Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60 1726 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $1,930,300 3309 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $489,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-4 Franklin 37067 $375,000 Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71 1101 Downs Blvd #279 Franklin 37064 $3,200,000 Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 112 3043 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,746,063 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1925 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $624,495 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4025 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $526,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1830 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $2,350,000 Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72 713 Glass Ln Franklin 37064 $860,000 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1425 Chantilly Ln Franklin 37067 $749,900 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 1001 Inland Dr Franklin 37064 $1,319,900 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7200 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10 200 Eiderdown Dr Franklin 37064 $670,000 Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55 9034 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,309,500 Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 104 2108 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $790,000 Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125 1024 Market St Franklin 37067 $1,025,000 Riverview Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 26 618 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66 311 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $1,150,000 Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 61 3042 Blossom Trail Ln Franklin 37064 $2,358,360 Harpeth Ind Park 1108 Harpeth Ind Ct Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81 808 Dartmoor Ln Franklin 37064

