Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for August 19, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for August 19-23, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$645,000Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 1383215 Peyton CtFranklin37064
$639,900Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 271101 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$278,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145016 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$670,000Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 272056 Belmont CirFranklin37069
$1,086,293Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051144 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$392,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21419 Holland Park LnFranklin37069
$825,158Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15526 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$690,000Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 12256 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$1,225,310Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051180 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$455,000Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130264 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$1,790,0003383 Southall RdFranklin37064
$340,000Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122371 9th Ave NFranklin37064
$668,289Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162007 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,225,000Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91127 Deejay DrFranklin37064
$1,493,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395042 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,596,124Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395048 Congress DrFranklin37064
$760,000Heath Pl @franklin Pb 9 Pg 1121532 Kinnard DrFranklin37064
$792,500Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 601726 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$1,930,3003309 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$489,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-4Franklin37067
$375,000Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 711101 Downs Blvd #279Franklin37064
$3,200,000Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 1123043 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,746,063Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461925 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$624,495Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884025 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$526,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931830 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37067
$2,350,000Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72713 Glass LnFranklin37064
$860,000Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 441425 Chantilly LnFranklin37067
$749,900Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 991001 Inland DrFranklin37064
$1,319,900Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277200 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,325,000Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10200 Eiderdown DrFranklin37064
$670,000Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 559034 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,309,500Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 1042108 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$790,000Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 1251024 Market StFranklin37067
$1,025,000Riverview Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 26618 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,100,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66311 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$1,150,000Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 613042 Blossom Trail LnFranklin37064
$2,358,360Harpeth Ind Park1108 Harpeth Ind CtFranklin37064
$1,000,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81808 Dartmoor LnFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here