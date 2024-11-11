Preds Shutout Utah 4-0



November 9, 2024 – Filip Forsberg tallied twice and Juuse Saros made 26 saves as the Nashville Predators shut out the Utah Hockey Club by a 4-0 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault and Gustav Nyquist also scored to put an end to Nashville’s three-game skid, and the win gives the Preds a boost of confidence with a satisfying effort.

Roman Josi collected an assist on both of the Predators’ first two goals. It marked his 168th multi-point game, which are the fourth most among active blueliners behind Erik Karlsson (201), Brent Burns (192) and Victor Hedman (170).

Source: Predators

