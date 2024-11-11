Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 16, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of November 11-16, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Cherry Cheesecake – A classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then finished with tart cherry topping and a dollop of whipped cream.

Chocolate Cupcake – A warm vanilla sugar cookie topped with a luscious bloom of fudge frosting and a pinch of chocolate sprinkles.

Pumpkin Roll – A pumpkin cookie blended with autumn spices and topped with a spiral vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Pink Doughnut – A soft vanilla cookie crowned with a luscious pink glaze and rainbow sprinkles, finished with a classic doughnut-style hole!

Lemon Crinkle – A warm cake-y lemon cookie rolled in crunchy sugar crystals and sprinkled with fluffy powdered sugar.

Maple Glaze – A cookie bursting with brown sugar flavor and drizzled with a tasty maple glaze.

Snickerdoodle – A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

