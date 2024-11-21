Predators Shut Out By Kraken As Offense Stays Cold In 3-0 Loss

SEATTLE – The Nashville Predators continued their early-season struggles Wednesday night, falling 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Despite outshooting Seattle 24-36, Nashville (6-11-3) was hampered by Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord, who earned his first shutout of the season. The loss marks Nashville’s third straight defeat.

Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville but couldn’t prevent goals from Daniel Sprong, Brandon Montour and an empty-netter from Yanni Gourde. The Predators’ penalty kill went 3-for-3 but their power play failed to convert on three opportunities.

Jonathan Marchessault led Nashville’s offense with five shots while Filip Forsberg added four, but the Predators couldn’t solve Daccord despite controlling possession for long stretches. Roman Josi logged a team-high 25:54 of ice time.

