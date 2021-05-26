Predators Fall to Hurricanes in Overtime in Game 5

By Alex Daugherty

By
Williamson Source
-
preds canes
From A to Z Sports

The Nashville Predators missed out on a golden opportunity to steal Game 5 in Carolina, with the Hurricanes being helped tremendously by a questionable penalty call in overtime.

After watching their 2-1 lead evaporate in the 3rd period when Martin Necas put home a wrap-around attempt, the Predators lost the game when Jordan Staal scored the game-winner in overtime, out-muscling Ryan Johansen for a bouncing puck in front of Juuse Saros.

But only moments before that, with the Preds on a power play, Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho skated strategically into the legs of Predators defenseman Alex Carrier, drawing an interference call.

Even with a questionable penalty negating a Preds power play in overtime, Nashville really missed a huge opportunity to steal Game 5.

First, they went up 1-0 on a tipped goal by Yakov Trenin, putting the Hurricanes on their heels early. Carolina would bounce back, getting a power play goal from Martin Necas less than three minutes later.

But then the Preds capitalized 53 seconds into the 2nd period when Colton Sissons found Trenin on a 2-on-1, who then beat Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic on the near post to put the Preds up 2-1.

From there, the Preds put a solid neutral zone trap on the Hurricanes attack. Choking all points of entry on their own blueline, the Canes did not have much room to work into the Preds’ zone. That is until Necas sped through the defense and wrapped around the game tying goal with 7:05 left in regulation.

Now the Nashville Predators face an elimination game on Thursday in Nashville and their only path to winning the series lies in winning two straight over Carolina.

For the full story click here

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here