Photos: Inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest in Franklin

The inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest took place at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Saturday, May 22.

Crowds filled The Park at Harlinsdale as the sun set on the farm. Attendees tasted libations of bourbon, spirits, wine, sparkling wine, prosecco, beer, and seltzers while enjoying live music.

Featured beverage companies include Four Gate, Weed Cellars, Old Hickory Bourbon, 071 Prosecco, just to name a few.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the Inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest event and are already working on our 2022 date,” said Candace Price, iHeart Media Nashville. “The weather and venue were absolutely beautiful. This event is likely the first that many people have attended after a long hiatus due to Covid and it was a wonderful re-entry to events! We want to thank everyone who came out and all of our sponsors for a magical night and supporting the Friends of Franklin Parks.”

A portion of each ticket sold benefitted Friends of Franklin Parks.

See photos below.

