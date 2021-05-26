OBITUARY: Joyce Parnell McCullough

Joyce Parnell McCullough, age 89 of Thompson’s Station, TN in the Bethesda Community passed away May 24, 2021.

Born January 11, 1932 in Birmingham, AL and the daughter of the late Perry Parnell and Myrtle Lambert Parnell Snarr. She lived most of her childhood in Piedmont, AL and married Charles Douglas McCullough there in 1950. She attended Samford University and retired as a principal in the architectural firm of Cooper, Carry, Inc., Atlanta, GA where she served as a Secretary-Treasurer of the firm for 26 years and was the Chief Operating Officer. She was a Baptist and an active member for the Brig. General John Hunt Morgan Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Huntsville, AL. She found time to research and publish her family history and developed a deep and abiding love for her southern roots.

Friends and her family will long remember her loyal and avid support as a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Her heroes were General Robert E. Lee and Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Charles Douglas McCullough. Survived by: children, Charles Douglas Jr (Cheryl) McCullough of Lawrenceville, GA, Stephen Scott McCullough of Tampa, FL and Pamela M. Mosley of Thompson’s Station, TN. They have two granddaughters, Jaime McCullough Boltin of Atlanta, GA and Taylor (Wes) Jarvis of Huntsville, AL. Along with two great grandsons; Brooks Boltin of Atlanta, GA and Jack Jarvis of Huntsville, AL; sister, Mrs. Charlotte Parnell Patterson of Destin, FL and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00PM Friday, May 28, 2021 at Highland Cemetery in Piedmont, AL and a memorial service will be conducted ___ Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Triune Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com