Popular Nashville Brunch Spot Le Peep Opens Franklin Location

A favorite Nashville breakfast/lunch/brunch spot, Le Peep, opens today, Wednesday, October 2, in Franklin at 1110 Hillsboro Road.

Standouts on the menu include the Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Roll, and Breakfast Banana Split, made of bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, and Greek yogurt, topped with agave and almonds.

There is also a selection of pancakes, waffles, and french toast. Hardier options include the Le Skillet served in a mini iron skillet. The Mega Bowl Skillet consists of potatoes, ham, sausage, and bacon with sauteed bell pepper, mushrooms, and cheese. It is topped with eggs, sour cream, tomato, and green onions.

The location’s expected hours of operation are 7 a.m.–2 p.m. daily. Those interested in employment should apply by emailing [email protected].

You can also find La Peep in Nashville in the Belle Meade community at 5133 Harding Road (unit B6).

