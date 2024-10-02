Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 7

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 7 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday October 4, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County vs Cornersville
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at Hickman County
Harpeth vs Lewis County
Sycamore vs Maplewood
Dickson County
Creek Wood vs Marshall County
Dickson County vs Rossview
Davidson County
Antioch at Mt Juliet *Thursday, October 3
Cane Ridge vs Riverdale *Thursday, October 3
East Nashville Magnet vs Smyrna *Thursday, October 3
Glencliff vs Centennial
Hillsboro vs Nolensville *Thursday, October 3
James Lawson vs Page
John Overton vs Independence *Thursday, October 3
Maplewood at Sycamore
McGavock at LaVergne *Thursday, October 3
Stratford vs Hunters Lane *Thursday, October 3
Whites Creek vs Pearl Cohn *Thursday, October 3
Davidson Academy vs Franklin Road Academy
Donelson Christian Academy vs Mt Pleasant
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs The Webb School
Ensworth vs First Baptist, FL
Ezell-Harding at The King’s Academy
Father Ryan at Memphis University School
Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers, MO
Montgomery Bell Academy at Knoxville Catholic
Nashville Christian School vs Goodpasture
Maury County
Mt Pleasant at Donelson Christian Academy
Spring Hill vs Columbia Central
Columbia Academy at Clarksville Academy
Robertson County
East Robertson vs Westmoreland
Greenbrier vs White House Heritage
Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Brentwood Academy
Jo Byrns vs Clay County
Springfield at Hendersonville
Rutherford County
Blackman vs Pure Youth Academy
Eagleville vs Tennessee Heat
LaVergne vs McGavock *Thursday, October 3
Oakland vs Siegel
Riverdale at CaneRidge *Thursday, October 3
Rockvale vs Coffee County Central
Smyrna at East Nashville Magnet *Thursday, October 3
Stewarts Creek vs West creek
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs South Pittsburg
Providence Christian at Friendship Christian
Sumner County
Gallatin at Cookeville
Hendersonville vs Springfield
Liberty Creek at Kirkwood
Portland at Henry County
Station Camp vs White House
Pope John Paul II vs Battle Ground Academy
Williamson County
Brentwood vs Franklin
Centennial at Glencliff
Fairview at Montgomery Central
Independence at John Overton *Thursday, October 3
Nolensville at Hillsboro
Page at James Lawson
Spring Hill vs Columbia Central
Summit vs Ravenwood *Thursday, October 3
Battle Ground Academy at Pope John Paul II
Brentwood Academy vs Innovation Academy of Robertson County
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Webb School
Father Ryan at Memphis University School
Franklin Road Academy at Davidson Academy
Grace Christian Academy at Mt Juliet Christian
Wilson County
Green Hill at Warren County
Mt Juliet vs Antioch *Thursday, October 3
Watertown at Giles County
Wilson Central vs Lebanon
Friendship Christian vs Providence Christian
Mt Juliet Christian vs Grace Christian Academy
