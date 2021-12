Here are the Most Popular Baby Names in Tennessee

Stacker released a study of the most popular girls and boys names in Tennessee using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020.

In the top ten boy names, the most popular name is Liam for Tennessee which is also ranked number one in the nation followed by William and Elijah. The top spot for girl names is Olivia which is also the number nationwide followed by Ava and Amelia.

Top Ten Boy Names

Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 449

– Change since 2015: +37.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies: 19,65

2. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 447

– Change since 2015: -15.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies: 12,541

3. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 370

– Change since 2015: -10.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2017

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies: 13,03

4. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 368

– Change since 2015: -16.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2018

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies: 12,250

5. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 337

– Change since 2015: -15.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies: 18,25

6. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 292

– Change since 2015: +26.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2020

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies: 14,147

7. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 281

– Change since 2015: +45.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2020

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies: 10,70

8. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 271

– Change since 2015: +0.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies: 9,005

9. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 264

– Change since 2015: +22.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2018

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies: 7,424

10. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 257

– Change since 2015: -19.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies: 8,180

Top Ten Girl Names

1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 402

– Change since 2015: -2.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2020

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies: 17,535

2. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 366

– Change since 2015: -12.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies: 13,084

3. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 346

– Change since 2015: +47.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2020

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies: 12,704

4. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 343

– Change since 2015: -28.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies: 15,581

5. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 282

– Change since 2015: -5.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies: 8,778

6. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 265

– Change since 2015: +35.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies: 13,003

7. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 225

– Change since 2015: +26.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies: 9,445

8. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 216

– Change since 2015: -24.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies: 12,066

9. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 215

– Change since 2015: -22.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2014

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies: 12,976

10. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2020: 200

– Change since 2015: +75.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies: 6,335