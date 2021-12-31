Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Dec 30

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Dec 30, 2021. WMC is caring for 38 patients with COVID-19 (28 unvaccinated, 10 vaccinated) with 5 critically ill (4 of those are unvaccinated patients).

Williamson Medical Center’s last report, on Dec 9, stated WMC was caring for 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (9 unvaccinated and 3 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center issued the following statement:

Williamson Medical Center has seen a significant increase this week in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the vast majority of patients in the unvaccinated population. This is expected to continue as the CDC now warns that the highly contagious Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the United States. Mounting data on the Omicron variant demonstrates that vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the severe effects of COVID-19.”

Though breakthrough infections are possible despite vaccination, protection against severe disease is maintained. For those who have completed vaccination, receiving a booster dose has shown to provide additional protection, especially for those at higher risk.

Williamson Medical Center encourages everyone to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks when traveling and around others indoors, observing social distancing, limiting indoor gatherings, and most importantly, getting vaccinated if you have not already done so.”

Find where to get your COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible, here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

