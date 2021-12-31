The Last Remaining Captain D’s in Franklin Closes

It’s the last Captain D’s in Franklin and it has closed.

Located at 1925 Mallory Lane, the signage on the building and roadside have all been removed. The restaurant is still currently listed on the website.

A note was placed on the door stating, “This Restaurant is closed. Thank you for your patronage. Please visit us at 3715 Nolensville Pike.”

The closest Captain D’s location is now 3715 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A second Franklin location at 108 New Highway 96, closed back in 2018 which is now Waldo’s Chicken. You can also visit Captain D’s at 2096 Wall Street, Spring Hill.

The first Captain D’s opened in Donelson, TN in 1969 and was called Mr. D’s. The “D” is the initial of the last name of the co-founder, Ray Danner. The goal then was to serve high-quality, quick-service seafood. Fast forward to over 50 years later, and Captain D’s has grown to almost 600 restaurants in 23 states and several countries overseas.