Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Become Official Resale Partners for Rawlings and Easton Baseball

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville, as part of a national campaign, are now Official Resale Partners of Rawlings and Easton Baseball. Rawlings and Easton are well known for their iconic baseball, softball, and T-ball gear.

“We want to incentivize our baseball, softball, and T-Ball players to sell their gear for cash instead of going to waste by offering a sustainable solution for them that helps keep their product out of landfills,” said Cynthia Wenger, owner of Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville. “To that end, we are offering our customers an extra 10% store credit for the baseball, softball, and TBall gear we buy from them during the month of February.”

The focus for partnering with Rawlings and Easton is to bring customers sustainable and affordable equipment while protecting the environment by re-commercing their products. Some goals for the partnership include:

Helping extend the life of sports equipment

Reducing environmental impacts from manufacturing goods and sending usable sporting goods to landfills

Providing value to baseball and softball players in their local community

Minimizing landfill waste

Promoting our ongoing mission of providing Resale for Everyone™

“This collaboration exemplifies our admiration for all the wonderful work Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville do locally, as part of a national campaign, to create a more sustainable environment for the athletes that use Rawlings and Easton products,” said Dave Bracci, National Sales Director for Rawlings.

Gearing Up for Baseball, Softball and T-ball Season

Spring is quickly approaching, which means baseball season is on the horizon. Don’t be a last-minute shopper for the equipment and goods you need for a strong season. Review your equipment now to see what might need a refresh or check to see if you or your child needs new sizes in their sporting goods.

Are you a first-timer to the baseball, softball, or T-ball scene? Here’s what you should consider having on hand for the season.

Cleats (possibly with a spare pair you keep in the car in case you forget them)

Baseball bat

Bat grip tape

Glove

Batting helmet

Uniform (or pants and jersey that match the team’s colors as the coach or manager indicates)

Socks

Belt

Sell Gently Used and/or Outgrown Equipment to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville to Fund This Season’s Gear

As you prepare for the new season, when you find gently used equipment or cleats that your child has outgrown, don’t throw them out!

Bring your gently used baseball, softball and TBall equipment to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville during the Buying Drive and receive an extra 10% store credit for the items Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville purchases from you.

Start your season preparation now ~ the extra 10% store credit for baseball, softball and TBalls items purchased from you during the Buying Drive is only available February 1 – 28, 2023.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

pias37075@gmail.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

