Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 31, 2023.
It is with extreme sorrow to report that Sean Heffernon, who was reported missing, died of suicide. Read more.
Many local schools were closed January 31 due to inclement weather. Read more.
The U.S. Department of Labor has found the U.S. Postal Service exposed workers to struck-by, electrical, crushing, fire and other health hazards at facilities in Columbia, Knoxville and Nashville. Read more.
The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville. Read more.
Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Read more.