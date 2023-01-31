Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 31, 2023

1UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life

Photo from SHPD

 

It is with extreme sorrow to report that Sean Heffernon, who was reported missing, died of suicide. Read more.

2Schools Closed January 31 Due to Threat of Ice and Freezing Rain

 

Many local schools were closed January 31 due to inclement weather. Read more. 

3Department of Labor Cites U.S. Postal Service With 16 Violations at 3 Tennessee Facilities

 

The U.S. Department of Labor has found the U.S. Postal Service exposed workers to struck-by, electrical, crushing, fire and other health hazards at facilities in Columbia, Knoxville and Nashville. Read more.

4Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville Takes Place this Weekend

photo by Peyton Hoge

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville. Read more.

52023 Events at Municipal Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Read more.

