Pizza Hut’s Big Dinner Box Returns for National Pizza Month

Oct. 1, 2025 – This National Pizza Month, Pizza Hut is celebrating big by bringing its iconic Big Dinner Box back into the spotlight alongside a new campaign with PEPSI® and quarterback Josh Allen, plus a new “Hijack the Hut” program. Complete with two Medium 1-Topping Pizzas, 5 breadsticks and 8 boneless wings, the Big Dinner Box is designed to feed friends, family, and all the good times worth celebrating, starting at $19.99.

With the Big Dinner Box, everybody wins with the fan-favorite value bundle available now at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide. To mark its return to menus, Pizza Hut is teaming up with PEPSI® and quarterback Josh Allen in a new campaign showing fans how to feed the good times with the Big Dinner Box and a special promotion to get a 2 Liter beverage for $2 with code PEPSISETHUT. Quarterbacks have long relied on the word “Hut” as the signal to start the play, and now Pizza Hut and Pepsi are tapping into this unmistakable connection as Josh Allen humorously shouts “Hut” throughout the spot. You can view this campaign starring Josh Allen here.

While the Big Dinner Box takes center stage, Pizza Hut is keeping fans hooked up with other ways to celebrate throughout October. Pizza lovers can also score big value with the new Crafted Flatzz™ which start at $5 each* as well as a new Melts Monday promotion with all Pizza Hut Melts just $4.99 every Monday.

For more information about Pizza Hut and to explore the brand’s offerings, visit www.pizzahut.com and follow the brand on social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

