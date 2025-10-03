Nail Spill Temporarily Shuts Down Lanes On I-65 In Franklin Thursday

Traffic was slowed for several hours Thursday evening after Franklin Police closed multiple lanes of I-65 after nails spilled onto the roadway from a vehicle that was hauling them.

Officers quickly responded to northbound lanes of I-65 near the 68-mile marker around 6pm to block off affected lanes in order to prevent damage to vehicles and reduce the risk of accidents. Drivers in the area were forced to merge into fewer lanes, leading to heavy congestion and delays for evening commuters.

Cleanup crews were brought in to sweep. After several hours of work, all lanes were cleared and reopened to traffic.

No crashes or injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

