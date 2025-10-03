Moe’s Southwest Grill Serves Up New Moe Value Meal

September 22, 2025 – As prices have risen for everything from fast food to movie tickets to daily necessities like gas, Moe’s Southwest Grill, one of the seven iconic brands within the GoTo Foods, LLC platform company, is continuing to deliver affordable and craveable meals with the launch of the new Moe Value Meal. For just $9.95*, guests can enjoy a complete and satisfying meal that includes a junior burrito, queso, a fountain drink, and Moe’s signature free chips, salsa, and dipping sauces.

To celebrate the launch, Moe’s is throwing it back to the year they opened its doors with a nostalgic, virtual game show-style experience that asks fans: What could $10 get you in 2000? In the game, players will explore how far $10 could stretch twenty-five years ago and are reminded just how rare it is to find a full meal at that price today.

Today through 11:59 p.m. ET on October 5, Moe’s fans can visit www.MoeValueMeal.com to play the game where everyone is a winner**. One (1) grand prize winner will win Moe Value Meals On Us for an entire year. In addition to the grand prize, 1,000 players will be randomly selected to win a reward redeemable for one Moe Value Meal On Us. Plus, everyone who plays will automatically receive a reward code for 20% off of one Moe Value Meal. To redeem any prize, players must be a Moe Rewards Member. Not a Moe Rewards Member? Sign up for free at www.moes.com/rewards.

*Offer includes one Junior Burrito, one 2 oz side of Queso, and one Regular Drink for $9.95 (excluding taxes & and other upcharges – including Premium Proteins and Burrito add-ons). No substitutions. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Other fees and taxes may apply, see checkout for details. Moe’s reserves the right to end or modify this offer at any time. Void where prohibited.

**See official rules at www.MoeValueMeal.com/official-rules/.

Source: Moe’s Southwest Grill

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email