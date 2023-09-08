Photo of the Day: September 8, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Nolensville Little League Team has had an incredible year full of achievements, and they recently finished their year with their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series.

A welcome home parade for the team was held on Sunday, September 3, at 2:30 p.m. The parade was in celebration of the team’s accomplishments this season which includes District 7 Champions, Tennessee State Champions, and Little League World Series appearance for a third year in a row ( finished 4th in the United States).

