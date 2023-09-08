Morning Source – Chukkers for Charity

Morning Source

Guest: Chukkers for Charity

Originally Aired: September 6, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with James Armstrong and Chuck McDowell about the upcoming event Chukkers for Charity

We talked about the polo match for charity taking place this weekend. In addition, to the polo match, you can enjoy food, a special cocktail and the kid’s stick horse race. There are still a few tickets available, find them here.

