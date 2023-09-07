Top Stories From Sept 7, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 7, 2023.

1Dream Hotel to Host a Bourbon & Dinner Event with Samples of Pappy Van Winkle

photo courtesy of BRND House

On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.

2List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

3Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 14

for sale house befunky

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 14-18, 2023. Read more.

4WCS Students Earn National Recognition Awards

RHS National Recognition 09-23
Photo from WCS

More than 170 WCS high school students have earned national recognition from the College Board. Read more.

52023 Events at Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

The open year-round vineyard offers live music from May until October on two stages. Read more.

