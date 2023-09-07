Top Stories From Sept 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 7, 2023.
photo courtesy of BRND House
On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.
Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville
Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 14-18, 2023. Read more.
Photo from WCS
More than 170 WCS high school students have earned national recognition from the College Board. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
The open year-round vineyard offers live music from May until October on two stages. Read more.