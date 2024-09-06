Photo of the Day: September 6, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: To celebrate the arrival of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters September 6, Crumbl crafted a new gourmet cake. The Afterlife Cake is a ghostly two- tiered dark chocolate cake, layered with a swirl of vanilla and dark chocolate cream cheese frosting, naturally colored by rich dark cocoa, and finished with sprinkles and a special-edition topper.

Available in stores for one week, customers can purchase The Afterlife Cake from September 2 through September 7, 2024.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.