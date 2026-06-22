Photo of the Day: June 22, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:

Country artist, Dustin Lynch, hosted two events during CMA Fest.Lynch kicked off the festivities with the fourth annual DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville. Long before the gates opened, fans lined up downtown eager to secure a spot at Country music’s premier pool party. The rooftop quickly reached capacity as Lynch delivered a crowd-pleasing set packed with fan favorites.

Lynch traded the rooftop for downtown nightlife, bringing his DUSTIN LYNCH NIGHTLIFE PARTY CLUB SET back to Barstool Nashville. Inspired by his ongoing WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS residency.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos