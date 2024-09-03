High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 3

Welcome to our Week 3 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 3 Week 3 High School Football games for September 6, 2024 Christian Brothers Purple Wave vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles Brentwood Bruins vs. Hendersonville Commandos Centennial Cougars vs. Independence Eagles Fairview Yellowjackets vs. Stewart County Rebels The Webb Feet vs. FRA Panthers Ravenwood Raptors vs. Blackman Blaze Green Hill Hawks vs. Summit Spartans Spring Hill Raiders vs. Maplewood Panthers BGA Wildcats vs. Nashville Christian Eagles CPA Lions vs. Pope John Paul II Knights Grace Christian Lions vs. Middle Tennessee Christian Cougars Franklin Admirals vs. Page Patriots

