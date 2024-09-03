High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 3

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Stock Photo

Welcome to our Week 3 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 3
Week 3
High School Football games for September 6, 2024

Christian Brothers Purple Wave vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles

Brentwood Bruins vs. Hendersonville Commandos

Centennial Cougars vs. Independence Eagles

Fairview Yellowjackets vs. Stewart County Rebels

The Webb Feet vs. FRA Panthers

Ravenwood Raptors vs. Blackman Blaze

Green Hill Hawks vs. Summit Spartans

Spring Hill Raiders vs. Maplewood Panthers

BGA Wildcats vs. Nashville Christian Eagles

CPA Lions vs. Pope John Paul II Knights

Grace Christian Lions vs. Middle Tennessee Christian Cougars

Franklin Admirals vs. Page Patriots

Personal Information

Please enter your email address*

Please enter your email address*

Please input email for your survey results and Select finished. Email address is not collected

Please enter your name*

Please enter your name*

