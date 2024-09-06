Experience the Difference: A Unique Approach to Nurturing Your Child’s Potential at The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs)

Choosing a school to entrust the care of your child for early childhood education can feel like an overwhelming task. With many options in the Middle Tennessee area, selecting the school that will nurture your child’s potential can be daunting.

The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs) stands out in Middle Tennessee as a place where young minds are nurtured, encouraged, and inspired. Founded in 2009 by Sue Spissu and now led by Onsite Owner Juanita Malone, The Goddard School has become a cornerstone of the community for early childhood education.

Learn more about the school’s unique approach to learning, which is both innovative and deeply rooted in understanding the needs of each individual child.

A Passionate Beginning

Juanita Malone began her journey as a teacher at The Goddard School over a decade ago. Her passion for education, particularly the individualized approach that the school promotes, drove her to invest in the business in 2020. Her philosophy is simple yet profound: “We want each child to know that they matter!” This belief is the foundation upon which The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs) operates, ensuring that each child’s natural curiosity is not just acknowledged but actively encouraged.

Education Through Inquiry

At The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs), education is seen as a journey of discovery. Children are naturally curious, always asking questions about the world around them. The school’s approach fosters this curiosity, allowing learning to unfold organically through play and inquiry. This philosophy sets The Goddard School apart from others in the industry that may focus solely on structured learning or play without integrating the two. At Goddard, learning is an adventure guided by educators who understand the importance of letting children explore and discover at their own pace.

More Than Just a School

One of the most common misconceptions about The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs) is that it’s merely a daycare. In reality, it’s much more! While the school does offer the convenience of daycare hours, it is fundamentally a preschool where nurturing and education go hand in hand. The lead teachers at Goddard are highly qualified educators with degrees in early childhood education who are committed to preparing children for school and for life.

A Community-Focused Vision

The school’s location in Middle Tennessee is a significant part of what makes The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs) special. Juanita, who grew up in the area, cherishes the community’s welcoming, family-oriented atmosphere. This sense of community is reflected in the school’s annual literacy campaign, which raises money for the TN Early Literacy Foundation. It’s a fundraiser and annual tradition highlighting the school’s commitment to giving back and ensuring that all children in the region have access to books and learning opportunities.

A Clear Vision for Early Childhood Learning

As The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs) looks to the future, the goal is to continue serving families in the area and be recognized as the best preschool for young children. With a focus on whole-child development and a commitment to fostering a love of learning through curiosity and inquiry, the school is well on its way to achieving this vision.

For parents seeking a nurturing environment where their child’s natural curiosity is celebrated, The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs) offers a unique educational experience that prepares children for a lifetime of learning.

The Goddard School of Franklin (Cool Springs)

1101 Moher Boulevard

Franklin, TN 37069

(615) 595-2525

[email protected]

