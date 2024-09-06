OBITUARY: Duane Ritter

Duane Ritter, 91, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2024.

Duane was born July 14, 1933, in Casey, Illinois to the late Doyt and Vera Black Ritter.

He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He had a long and successful career in the oil business as a Landman and president of Heston Oil Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He devoted his life to God and was an active member of the Church of Christ during his life. For the last 18 years, he was a member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his brother, Ivan Ritter, and his son-in-law, Kurt Conner.

Those left to cherish Duane’s memory are his wife, Eileen Ritter, daughter Brenda Conner, son Scott Ritter, 3 grandchildren and spouses and 8 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 5 pm on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Spring Hill Church of Christ. A memorial service will follow with Craig Evans and Jonathan Jones II officiating. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to the Spring Hill Church of Christ mission work in Guyana.

