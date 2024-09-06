Moe’s Southwest Grill and Cheez-It Bring on the Cheesy Crunch

[September 3, 2024] – Fast-casual restaurant brand Moe’s Southwest Grill® is expanding their bold flavors and endless customizations by adding beloved Cheez-It® crackers to its lineup of fresh and free ingredients. For a limited time beginning today, September 3, guests can add Cheez-It Original Crackers to their favorite Moe’s Entrée while supplies last at no additional charge.

The addition of Cheez-It crackers is the latest way guests can customize their Moe’s order by adding the iconic snack to any build-your-own Burrito, Bowl, Stack, Nachos, Quesadillas or Tacos. Guests can also ask for Cheez-It crackers on the side to add to Moe’s Famous Queso for an unexpected and cheesy crunch. Always offered at Moe’s is a selection of over 20 fresh and free ingredients, from roasted corn salsa to grilled onions and peppers, and a variety of flavorful sauces and protein options.

Moe’s is continuously amping up the customization offerings for guests hungry to try bold and unexpected flavors. Earlier this year, the brand collaborated with Mike’s Hot Honey to offer a limited-time addition to their sauce lineup and has also released exciting proteins including Shredded Beef Birria and Tequila Lime Chicken*.

Cheez-It crackers will be available September 3 at participating Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants nationwide while supplies last. For more information about our fresh and free ingredients and future offers, please visit www.moes.com and connect with Moe’s Southwest Grill on X, formerly known as Twitter (@Moes_HQ), Instagram (@moessouthwestgrill), TikTok (@Moes_HQ) and Facebook (@MoesSouthwestGrill).

