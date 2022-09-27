Photo of the Day: September 27, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry’s Jeannie Seely was presented with a framed photo collage in celebration of 55 years of membership and more than 5,000 appearances on the Opry stage, more than any artist in Opry history.

“This is such a special night. I don’t even know what to say,” shared Seely. “I’m just enjoying every second of it, and I will never take it for granted when I come through the Opry doors. I was thinking maybe I should wear a gown for this special occasion and then I thought, you know, if they’are not impressed with me after 55 years a gown ain’t gonna do it now. But I didn’t come here 55 years ago to impress you, I came to entertain you. And I hope that I still can.”

