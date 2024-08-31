Photo of the Day: August 31, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Chad Sitze and Dennijo Sitze of Flat River Band, Tanya Tucker and Andy Sitze of Flat River Band attend the REAGAN Nashville premiere at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on August 25, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for REAGAN Movie)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Tanya Tucker attended the premiere of the Regan movie at AMC Theatre in Franklin. The movie was released on Friday, August 30, 2024.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

