Train with Ninja Warrior Elijah Browning at We Rock the Spectrum Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
Ninja Warrior
photo from Rock the Spectrum

If you like the show American Ninja Warrior, you can meet and train with our local ninja warrior, Elijah Browning, at We Rock the Spectrum in Franklin.

On Sunday, October 23rd, they will offer three exclusive training clinics. The inclusive sensory gym will be transformed into a Ninja Warrior obstacle course where children of ALL abilities will be able to put their ninja skills to the test!

Select from one of three sessions: 2 pm, 3 pm, or 4 pm.  Each session includes one action-packed hour for kids ages 5-14 plus a caregiver. Your kids will overcome obstacles while being coached by a REAL ninja warrior.

Register here for the event. We Rock the Spectrum is located at 1113 Murfreesboro Road #203 in Franklin.

