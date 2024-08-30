Photo of the Day: August 30, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Captivating a sold-out Music City crowd last Thursday night, the pride and joy of La Porte, Texas and reigning Texas Country Music Association Male Artist of the Year Jake Worthingtonbrought TONK to Tennessee at his first-ever Nashville headliner.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.