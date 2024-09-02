Photo of the Day: September 2, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Lainey Wilson celebrated her ACM Triple Crown and Milestone awards at her newly opened Bell Bottoms Up bar just off Lower Broadway in Downtown Nashville following the ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium. The star-studded affair was attended by Wilson’s friends and family.

Wilson received the Triple Crown Award, an honor reserved for artists who have won ACM awards for Top New Male/Female Artist, Top Male/Female Artist and Entertainer of the Year. Wilson secured the honor earlier this year when she was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, which were held May 16 in Frisco, Texas.

Wilson also received the Milestone Award, which is presented to a country artist, duo/group or industry leader for a specific, unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the preceding calendar year.

Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up is located at 120 Third Avenue South in Nashville. The 27,000-square-foot venue has two stages, four bars, and a mezzanine floor featuring a lounge bar that overlooks the first-floor stage and dining area.

