Photo of the Day: October 14, 2023

Photo of the day: For the month of October, Hattie Jane’s Creamery will offer the Bad Blood Parfait as a nod to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and the spooky holiday at the end of the month. The Halloween special starts with two scoops of Hattie’s Vanilla ice cream, layers of brownie bits, mini M&M’S, hot fudge and whipped cream topped with cotton candy fluff, Amarena cherry juice and a vampire toy fang garnish. Guests are also offered a black specialty ice cream cone to pair with their fall flavor scoops. For more information on scoop shops and available flavors, visit hattiejanescreamery.com.

