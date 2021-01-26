Photo of the Day: January 26, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is the log house at Crockett Park. The house dates back to 1830. The Brentwood Historic Commission posted the following information about this log house on Facebook:

Did you know that the house, Brentvale, that is in Crockett Park once was on Old Smyrna Road? Brentvale Farms was the home of Larry and Janis Gatlin. When they sold the property to Roger Mick in 1993, Mr. Mick gifted the original the log house to the city and was moved to Crocket Park.

Brentvale was the original home site of William Temple Sneed, the seventh child of James Sneed. The home was constructed in 1830 using enormous logs and was reputed to outlast the elements for 145 years.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.