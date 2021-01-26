Nashville Ballet to Offer Second Virtual Performance

Following the success of the televised premiere of Nashville’s Nutcracker, Nashville Ballet presents its next installment of virtual content with Attitude, a two-part series set to release digitally March 5 through 7 and April 2 through 4.

This will replace the previously scheduled performances of Attitude: New Works by Women. Featuring three unique works in a two-part virtual series, Attitude Part I and Part II will focus on presenting audience favorites that highlight the wealth of artistry native to Nashville.

Premiering March 5 through 7, 2021, Attitude Part I will feature two fan-favorite works: the smash-hit Johnny Cash ballet, Under the Lights, and Jennifer Archibald’s Superstitions. Originally choreographed in 2014 by former Nashville Ballet Company Dancer and Resident Choreographer Christopher Stuart, Under the Lights gives viewers a unique glimpse into the life and legacy of the infamous “Man in Black”. A uniquely Nashville collaboration, the ballet is set to iconic Cash tunes such as “Folsom,” “I Walk the Line,” and “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” recorded by Nashville-based duo Sugar + The Hi-Lows with their signature rockabilly twist.

Joining this crowd favorite is Superstitions, choreographed by award-winning and highly sought-after choreographer Jennifer Archibald. Known for her unique style of movement that blends the precision and technicality of classical ballet with contemporary dance styles like hip-hop, Archibald’s work challenges the viewer’s perception of ballet. This innovative piece is accompanied by an original score from local musician Cristina Spinei.

Concluding the series April 2 through 4, 2021, Attitude Part II will feature Seasons, choreographed by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling and set to the timeless music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons recomposed by Max Richter. Embodying elegance, this beloved ballet offers a fresh and uplifting view on the elements of classical ballet.

Under continued consultation with a team of trusted medical advisors, close collaboration with the Metro Nashville Public Health Department, and in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health, Nashville Ballet has instituted numerous policies to ensure that rehearsals and filming for Attitude Part I and Part II are completed in the safest way possible. These include weekly COVID-19 tests, daily temperature and symptom checks, a mandatory mask requirement at all times while in the facility, daily rapid tests for dancers actively filming without a mask, enhanced filtration measures to upgrade the existing HVAC system, social distancing, cleanings, hand sanitizing, and more. Nashville Ballet has also instituted assigned pods during all rehearsals.

Tickets for Attitude Part I and Attitude Part II are available now and can be purchased here. Please note, you must purchase tickets for both performances to receive both links.