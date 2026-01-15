Photo of the Day: January 15, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In celebration of the upcoming fourth season of the popular Netflix and Shondaland series, Bridgerton, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will unveil two limited-edition flavors designed to transport you to the ton.

Available at Jeni’s scoop shops in Nashville and nationwide in pints, the two flavors will debut separately, aligning with the show’s two-part release on January 29 and February 26.

1) Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake makes its first appearance on January 15 (scoop shops + online). A tribute to the fashionable and discerning monarch of the Ton, the flavor channels the elegance of a Victoria sponge with the lushness of Princess Cake, bright berries, soft sponge, and custard notes coming together in a confection worthy of Her Majesty herself, and tinted lavender at her behest.

2) Earl Grey Crème Brûlée follows in February (online Feb. 9; scoop shops Feb. 12), transforming the everyday afternoon tea ritual into something quite memorable. Fragrant Earl Grey is steeped into a silky custard base and finished with burnt-sugar candies that echo the crackle of a freshly torched crème brûlée.

