1/14/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temperature Holding at 30.4

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 30.4°F and a wind speed of 15.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently observed.

Earlier today, the region saw a high temperature of 47.8°F and a low of 29.3°F. Winds reached up to 20.3 mph with a precipitation chance of 67%, resulting in a total precipitation of 0.03 inches, mainly as light drizzle.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 15.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is minimal, at just 2%.

Residents can expect a calm and clear evening with minimal changes in weather conditions into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 29°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 67% chance · 0.03 in Now 30°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 48°F 29°F Drizzle: light Thursday 32°F 27°F Overcast Friday 46°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 30°F 21°F Overcast Monday 33°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 17°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

