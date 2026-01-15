1/14/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temperature Holding at 30.4

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 30.4°F and a wind speed of 15.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently observed.
Earlier today, the region saw a high temperature of 47.8°F and a low of 29.3°F. Winds reached up to 20.3 mph with a precipitation chance of 67%, resulting in a total precipitation of 0.03 inches, mainly as light drizzle.
Tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 15.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is minimal, at just 2%.
Residents can expect a calm and clear evening with minimal changes in weather conditions into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
48°F
Low
29°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
67% chance · 0.03 in
Now
30°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|48°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|32°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|46°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|30°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|33°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|17°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
