1/14/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temperature Holding at 30.4

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 30.4°F and a wind speed of 15.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently observed.

Earlier today, the region saw a high temperature of 47.8°F and a low of 29.3°F. Winds reached up to 20.3 mph with a precipitation chance of 67%, resulting in a total precipitation of 0.03 inches, mainly as light drizzle.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 15.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is minimal, at just 2%.

Residents can expect a calm and clear evening with minimal changes in weather conditions into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
48°F
Low
29°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
67% chance · 0.03 in
Now
30°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 48°F 29°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 32°F 27°F Overcast
Friday 46°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 30°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 33°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 17°F Mainly clear
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here