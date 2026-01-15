Student Support Services to Host Virtual Parent Academy Series

The WCS Student Support Services (SSS) Department will host a three-part Parent Academy series for families of students with disabilities.

Each virtual session will be held via Zoom from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Session dates and topics are listed below.

January 20 Understanding IDEA Procedural Safeguards

Families will learn about procedural safeguards guaranteed under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and how to better understand IEP documents.

February 24 Planning for Postsecondary Success

This session will highlight planning considerations, programs and resources available to support students as they transition out of high school.

March 17 Understanding and Supporting Behavior

Parents will learn strategies for understanding and positively influencing their child’s behavior at home, at school and in the community.

Registration is not required, but participants must log in with a Zoom account to attend.

Source: WCS

