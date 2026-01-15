OBITUARY: Thelma Marie McCullough

Thelma Marie McCullough received her wings at the age of 71 on Tuesday January 13, 2026 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. She was born on April 19, 1954 to the parents of James Waddey and Ida Bee Dobbins.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Warren (Kristy) McCullough, Cynthia McCullough (Orlando Branch), Dominic (Mary) McCullough, Eric McCullough and Samantha McCullough; grandchildren, Brandon (Madelynn) Branch, Brian Branch, Ayannae McCullough, Cassidy McCullough, Brandon Stone and Joseph (Makenna) Stone; great grandchild; Sonny Ray Branch; siblings, Wilbur (Shirley) Waddey, Ninnie (Larry) Burns, Sue Perkins, Marjorie Smith, Evelyn (Maurice) Pope and Betty Waddey; sisters-in-law, Eugenia McCullough and Elizabeth Cross; brother-in-n-law, Carl (Linda) McCullough; aunts, Thelma Gosey and Dora Lee Leach; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Complete arrangements to be announced later.

