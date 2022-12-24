Photo of the Day: December 24, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Folds of Honor Tennessee raised $601,813 at the annual Heroes and Holidays fundraising event. In partnership with John Rich, the event featured performances from country star Raelynn, a private Big & Rich concert, the notable Stephen Curtis Chapman, Jelly Roll and an exciting live auction, silent auction, special guests, and more. This event brought together friends, and entertainment for a night of fun at the Factory in Franklin in support of Folds of Honor’s mission to provide opportunities to the families of our nation’s injured and fallen service members in the form of scholarships.

