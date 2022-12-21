7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee

This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Of course, they also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and Google searches.
Nashville is one of only two Southern cities in the top 30 on the list, the other being Huntsville, Alabama. Out of two hundred cities ranked in the country, Nashville MSA rates 35 in rink access, 14 in gear access, 30 in access to skating lessons, 12 in popularity and 48 in climate.
The Nashville Predators created hockey love and the increase in youth hockey leagues is sure to be one of the reasons the city has moved up the list. Of course, it is also a lot of fun, especially this time of year. Check out all of the places to skate below!
1Ford Ice Center Antioch
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, Tennessee
(615) 742-4389
https://www.nhl.com/predators/fordicecenter
Hours: Check calendar for public skate times.
Cost: $10
Ford Ice Center is a cashless facility. All public skate sessions are limited to online registration only. All visitors will need to create a DaySmart account before registering for public skate. Skaters must check-in at the front desk prior to skating.
All public skate sessions are $10 and include rental skates if needed. Any cancellations must be made with at least 24-hour notice in order to get a refund. To cancel a reservation, please contact Brian Bailey at bbailey@nashvillepredators.com.
2Ford Ice Center Bellevue
7638 B Highway 70 South
Nashville, Tennessee
(615) 744-6640
https://www.nhl.com/predators/fordicecenter
Hours: Check calendar for public skate times.
Cost: $10.00
See previous entry. To cancel a reservation, please contact Dan Williams at danwilliams@nashvillepredators.com for Bellevue.
3Centennial Sportsplex
222 25th Avenue North
Nashville, Tennessee
(615) 862-8480
https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks/centennial-sportsplex
Hours: Check calendar for open skate times.
Cost: $6.00 to $7.00, Children under 4 free, Skates: $3.00
Whatever ice skating means to you, available at Centennial Sportsplex. There are two full-size ice rinks, with two smooth ice sheets measuring 200′ x 85′, open year-round for the coolest sport, recreation, and PURE FUN in town. Attend any of their convenient public skating sessions and enjoy the excitement, exhilaration, and laughter of just skating. Or join an organized activity such as their ice hockey leagues . No skates? No problem. They have skate rental. They also have spectator seating, skate sharpening, and lockers. And, if ice skating makes you hungry, no need to take your skates off, they have a concession stand that serves everything from pizza to bagels.
4Hockey Lab
547 Mount Hope Street
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 450-8640
https://labhockey.com/
Hours: Check calendar for times.
Cost: $25.00
The Lab has been in existence for six years in Franklin, Tennessee. It started as a goalie development rink and has evolved into a full-encompassing training facility over the years. They also offer skating lessons and open skating.
5Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 895-0850
https://fountainswinterfest.com/
Hours: December 16 through January 3, 2022
Monday through Thursday, Noon until 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, Noon until 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Cost: $12 to $15, Children under 3 are free
Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its sixth season. Make plans to come for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Check their Facebook and Instagram pages for special events happening throughout the holiday season. Have fun on the ice! Skate fee includes taxes, skate rental and 90 minutes on the ice.
6Gary Force Acura Ice Arena
5235 Haley Industrial Drive
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 538-2076
https://nashvillewarriors.com/
Hours: Check calendar for times.
Cost: Contact for cost
The Gary Force Acura Ice Arena, located in Nolensville, is the Home Ice of the Nashville Warriors Hockey Club, the Nashville Spartans USPHL Club, the Music City Sports Academy and the Athlete’s Compound. Their arena encompasses a full-size, regulation sheet of ice and a state-of-the-art dryland training facility that includes weights, fitness, and turf for use by hockey players and athletes of other sports. They also offer public sessions and rentals.
7Enchant
First Horizon Park
19 Junior Gilliam Way
Nashville, Tennessee
https://enchantchristmas.com/
Hours: Through December 30, 2022
Cost: $15.00 to $18.00, Ice Skate included in fee
Enchant is the creator of the world’s largest Christmas light maze walk-through experience. It also offers an artisan Christmas Market, an ice skating rail, food and beverage options, visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, as well as exciting VIP and group experiences. It’s true – a world of Christmas wonder awaits!