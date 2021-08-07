Photo of the Day: August 7, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the newly opened FirstBank Amphitheater.

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840) is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities, and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, it’s dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.

The boutique amphitheater hosts up to 7,500 concert attendees and also includes a spacious 1.5-acre plaza area for gathering, dining, and merchandise. The facility also features unique event lighting and large screen image amplification.

