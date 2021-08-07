Details for Opening Weekend of Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair returns for ‘9 days of Fun’ at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Locals and visitors are invited to enjoy top-quality attractions, educational exhibits, thrilling rides, and more through Saturday, August 14.

Ongoing attractions for all nine days include daily performances by crowd favorites like the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, XPogo Stunt Team, and Jurassic KIngdom, and the Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show and a glass blowing demonstration by glass artist Ryan Gothrup, both new this year.

The Fair on the Farm, a Fair favorite exhibit featuring goats, llamas, ponies and other animals, plus the popular Birthing Pig exhibit will return, along with educational displays of Agriculture, Culinary & Creative Arts, Cultural Arts, Livestock and Youth competitive events entries throughout the Fairgrounds.

More than 30 rides and games will fill the Upper and Lower Midways, including the beloved Seattle Wheel and two new rides, the Fighter and the Eagle 16 Ferris Wheel.

Admission prices- Admission is $12.00 for adults, $7.00 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Highlights for the evening include performances by the Piccolo Zoppe Circus at 6:30 and 8:00 p.m; Ryan Gothrup’s glass blowing experience begins at 6:00 p.m, and the extraordinary Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show at 6:45 and 8:45 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Complete daily schedules are available online.

Saturday Aug. 7 is “Government Employee Day,” where all government employees receive free admission with a special ticket obtained from their employer, compliments of Cigna. Government Employees may call (615) 591- 8504 to request tickets, while supplies last. The gates open at 10 a.m., with plenty of shows to catch right away, like Jurassic Kingdom’s education and entertainment dinosaur show and a demonstration by Chainsaw Artist Roark Phillips, both at 10:30 a.m. All performers have multiple shows each day; check the schedule online for times and locations.

Sunday, Aug. 8 guests aged 55 and older will receive free admission for “Senior Day,” compliments of Cigna. The gates open at noon with the first 500 seniors receiving goodie bags. The Fairest of the Fair Pageant will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the Nissan Stage, followed by a performance by the 2019 “Sing Your Heart Out” winners at 8:30 p.m.

It’s BYOB in 2021 – Bring your own bag! In an effort to limit contact and expedite our guests entering the Fairgrounds, the Williamson County Fair has implemented a “Clear Bag Policy” for 2021. Diaper bags are allowed when accompanied with an infant, however they will be randomly checked at the gate. Wristlets and non-transparent bags must be no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, even if you are placing it inside a larger clear bag. There are no size restrictions on clear bags. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation! Fairgoers can receive safety and weather alerts from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency. Fair attendees are encouraged to text the code WCFAIR to 888777 to opt-in for Fair-related information.

Admission tickets are $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children online, and $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for children at the gate. Children ages five and under are admitted free. Midway tickets are sold separately and must be purchased at the Fair.

For the full schedule, ticket information, hours and FAQs, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.