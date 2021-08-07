Daylight Donuts Adds Sushi

Daylight Donuts in Spring Hill has added new items to their menu and it’s not what you would expect. The donut eatery is now serving sushi and noodle dishes.

In a social media post, the donut eatery says, “Looking for something to eat? Look no further! Come try some of our yummy sushi and noodle dishes!” Sushi will be served from 5 pm – 9 pm.

The menu, posted online, features nigiri rolls, rice bowls, noodle dishes, and miso soup.

There’s a list of signature sushi rolls, the BBQ salmon features spicy crab, avocado, tempura crunch topped with baked salmon.

Four noodle dishes are featured on the menu with a choice of ramen or soba. The Special Miso Ramen features Ramen in warm broth, topped with two slices of BBQ pork, scallions, bamboo shoots, broiled egg, bean sprouts, seaweed, and corn.

Find the complete menu here.

Daylight Donuts is located at 4926 Port Royal RD Suite# F Spring Hill. Hours of operation is closed on Monday, Tue–Sun 11 am–9 pm. Ordering online is available at daylightdonutsportroyal.com