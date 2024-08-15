Patrick Dabson Joins Affinity Technology Partners

Patrick Dabson has joined Affinity Technology Partners as Field Services Specialist, announced Sean Wright, Founder and President of the managed IT firm.

“Patrick is a great fit for our team,” said Wright. “He cares about our clients and is diligent in making sure Affinity’s IT solutions work for our clients. This is essential to our mission ‘to bring high value to our clients via innovative technology solutions with consistent execution’.”

Dabson was previously with the Geek Squad. He is a 2023 graduate of Nashville State Community College with an Associates in Cybersecurity. He holds an A+ CompTIA certification. Originally from Dover, Delaware, he and his family live in Clarksville.

