Top Stories From August 15, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 15, 2024.
photo from Pickin in the Park Facebook
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Photo by Taylor Means
The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair takes place August 15 – 24, 2024 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Read more
4It’s been nearly six months since 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers disappeared from his mother and stepfather’s home in Hendersonville on February 26. Read more
In May 2024, the Town of Nolensville applied for the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to provide more recreational opportunities to the growing town. Read more
Chief Deb Faulkner with Cleveland, Tennessee Police Chief Mark Gibson, President of the TACP, Photo: FPD
The City of Franklin’s police chief has received an esteemed award that hits incredibly close to her heart. Read more
