Top Stories From August 15, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 15, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Pickin in the Park
photo from Pickin in the Park Facebook

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Everything You Need to Know About the Tennessee State Fair

Photo by Taylor Means

The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair takes place August 15 – 24, 2024 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Read more

3Benefit Ride to Take Place for Sebastian Rogers Six Months After Disappearance

4It’s been nearly six months since 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers disappeared from his mother and stepfather’s home in Hendersonville on February 26. Read more

5Town of Nolensville Awarded $1.2 Million Grant for Recreation Growth

In May 2024, the Town of Nolensville applied for the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to provide more recreational opportunities to the growing town. Read more

6Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner Receives Top Law Enforcement Honor From TACP

Chief Deb Faulkner with Cleveland, Tennessee Police Chief Mark Gibson, President of the TACP, Photo: FPD

The City of Franklin’s police chief has received an esteemed award that hits incredibly close to her heart. Read more

