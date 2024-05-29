Page HS Releases Statement Following Shooting Death of Lily Basil

A recent graduate of Page High School, Lily Basil, was shot and killed in Franklin over the weekend.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the McKay’s Mill area. An 18-year-old has since been charged with criminal homicide.

Original Story

Page High School Principal Dr. Katie Hill released the following statement regarding the death of Lily Basil:

“The Page High family mourns the loss of 2024 graduate Lily Basil. Lily was a light; she was kind, sweet and extremely respectful. Her smile lit up every room she entered. Though she was newer to the Page community, she quickly embraced the Patriot spirit and was a friend to everyone she met. Page faculty, staff and students will dearly miss Lily, and we are committed to honoring her memory by sharing her light.” – Dr. Katie Hill, Page High Principal

Lily’s family has asked us to share arrangements for her celebration of life. They will have a ceremony at Rolling Hills Church, Friday, May 31, at 11:30 am.

In addition, Page High is inviting everyone in the community to participate in a “Light the Night Memorial: Honoring the Life and Legacy of Lily Basil” on Friday, May 31 at sunset. Help us honor Lily and celebrate the light she brought to our lives by lighting a candle, a luminary or by turning on a porch light that evening.

Lastly, Page High School has communicated with students and staff to let them know that counselors are available this week for anyone who may need them for support.”

