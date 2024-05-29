WCS Celebrates the May Bus Drivers of the Month

Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize the May Bus Drivers of the Month.

On May 22, 2024, Charles Taliefero, Karen Garringer, Scott Hall, Barbara Hallett, Sherly McCutchen and Marjorie Malone were honored with the help of Sonic Drive-In.

Each driver or attendant received a free breakfast, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and a certificate. According to community nominations, these bus drivers are known for being friendly faces and going the extra mile for their students.

Each month, the district and Sonic Drive-In aim to thank bus drivers and attendants for their hard work. To date, 32 general education drivers and eight special education driver and attendant pairs have received the award.

Though the Bus Drivers of the Month program is finished for the school year, it will resume in the fall. A new nomination form will be shared when available.

The district is still looking to hire bus drivers. If you would like to join the WCS team, visit the WCS Careers page to apply.

Source: WCS

