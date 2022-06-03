Over 40 Items and Classification Discussion on Agenda for TSSAA June Board Meeting

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro for a two-day meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. The Board will reconvene on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

Nearly 40 items are on the Board’s annual summer meeting agenda. The Board will have a classification discussion in preparation for the next classification cycle, which will begin with the 2023-24 school year.

Financial reports for the winter sports of basketball and wrestling will be presented to the Board for approval as well as the reports of the annual Athletic Directors’ and Cheer Coaches’ Conferences.

The TMSAA is requesting that the board add a state championship in the sport of volleyball for the 2023-24 school year.

The Board will be voting on the proposed change in baseball and softball tournament format that was submitted by Bartlett High School and the TBCA. The proposal recommends a change in the Regional and Sectional baseball and softball tournament formats. This item was tabled by the Board at its November 10, 2021 meeting.

Three schools will be making appeals in regards to sanctions placed on their programs resulting from unsportsmanlike incidents. Oakhaven High School is appealing sanctions placed on their football program resulting from an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during the football contest between Oakhaven High School and Hillcrest High School on September 7, 2021. Hamilton High School is appealing sanctions placed on the girls’ basketball program after the unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during the regional semifinal game against Raleigh-Egypt High School. Raleigh-Egypt High School is appealing sanctions placed on the girls’ basketball program after the unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during the same regional semifinal game against Hamilton High School.

The Board will also be asked to approve the hiring of a new Assistant Executive Director to fill the position vacated by the promotion of Mark Reeves to Executive Director.

The agenda for the meeting is linked here: Board of Control Agenda (June 7-8, 2022) (PDF)