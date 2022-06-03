Father Ryan High School Announces 2022 Class of Athletics Hall of Fame

Father Ryan High School announced today the 2022 Class of the Athletics Hall of Fame: eight athletes, one coach, three contributors, and one team whose accomplishments showcase the legacy of the historic school’s successful athletic programs in Nashville and the State of Tennessee.

These athletes and leaders represent classes from 1942 to 2000 and were selected from more than 110 nominations submitted by the community. They will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in a special ceremony on September 1, 2022, at Father Ryan, and will be the honorary captains at the school’s September 2 home football game.

Ann Mullins ‘03, Director of Athletics, said that she was pleased with the response from the Father Ryan community. “I am thrilled to read and talk about the nominees each year, and I am always touched by their stories and their accomplishments,” she said. “However, what truly stands out about each of these Hall of Famers is their humility and their emotional response to selection to the Father Ryan Athletics Hall of Fame. Their love for the school and the deep honor they feel over their selection speaks loudly to their experience at Father Ryan and their continued love of the school. I thank the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for their outstanding work and look forward to celebrating these men and women in September.”

The 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame members, their graduating class, and their sports are:

ATHLETES:

Paul Barnard ’50, Baseball, Basketball

Joe Benedict ’63, Baseball, Basketball

Robert L. “Bobby” Berry ’42, Basketball, Football

Joe Crumby ’95, Basketball

Christy Csorna ’99, Cross Country, Track and Field

Michael J. Hooker ’74, Football, Track and Field, Wrestling

Jocelyn P. Robertson ’76, Basketball

Christina “Whit” Whitley ’00, Basketball, Volleyball

COACHES:

Bill Brunner ’77, Baseball

CONTRIBUTORS:

Father Bill Fleming ’49, Teacher, Coach, Principal, Donor

Everett “Hosey” Holzapfel ’59, Athlete, Coach, Athletic Director

Chuck Meriwether ’74, Athlete, Coach, MLB Umpire, Sports Executive

TEAM:

1973-1974 Girls Basketball Team, NIL Co-Champs

Full bios of the inductees and information about nominating candidates for future classes are available at www.fatherryan.org/hof