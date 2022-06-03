Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 3, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 3, 2022.
photo: Big Bad Breakfast/Facebook
This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Read more.
Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. Read more.
photo from Kevin Costner & Modern West Facebook
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
photo from D1 Training
D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training, will be opening a new location in Spring Hill. Read more.
photo: Thompson’s Station Farmers Market/Facebook
The organizers of the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market say the market is suspended until further notice due to a permitting issue. Read more.