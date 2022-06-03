Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 3, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
thompson's station farmers market
photo: Thompson's Station Farmers Market/Facebook

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 3, 2022.

1Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

big bad breakfast spring hill
photo: Big Bad Breakfast/Facebook

This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Read more.

2Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall

Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Kevin Costner & Modern West
photo from Kevin Costner & Modern West Facebook

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

4New State of the Art Fitness Facility Offering Athletic-Based Training to Open in Spring Hill

D1 Training
photo from D1 Training

D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training, will be opening a new location in Spring Hill. Read more.

5Thompson’s Station Farmers Market Suspended Until Further Notice

thompson's station farmers market
photo: Thompson’s Station Farmers Market/Facebook

The organizers of the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market say the market is suspended until further notice due to a permitting issue. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here